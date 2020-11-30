Invision - Business Thinking for Designers





The overall theme of the book was around Alice as the designer going on a difficult adventure: From a 'normal', 'regular', 'grayscale' world to uncovering a new brilliant universe with a greater understanding of her surroundings, how everything fits together, and how to thrive. Throughout her journey, she encounters new friends, a few foes, and challenges. Metaphorically highlights how one could bring a business mind to design, and transform the company and your career.



