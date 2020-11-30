Invision - Business Thinking for Designers

Honoured to have had another opportunity to collaborate with the incredible team InVision to produce a new series of illustrations for the handbook Business thinking for designers inspired by the story of Alice in Wonderland.
The overall theme of the book was around Alice as the designer going on a difficult adventure: From a 'normal', 'regular', 'grayscale' world to uncovering a new brilliant universe with a greater understanding of her surroundings, how everything fits together, and how to thrive. Throughout her journey, she encounters new friends, a few foes, and challenges. Metaphorically highlights how one could bring a business mind to design, and transform the company and your career.
The book is written by Ryan Rumsey, a veteran of Apple and Electronic Arts design. Pleasure to have collaborated with Aaron Stump of Invision on the creative direction on these illustrations
These illustration are a small part of all the incredible work the InVision's Design Education team have pulled together to develop this book.
Chapter 01 - Rabbit hole - Understanding the business impact of design
Chapter 02 - Conversation with Cheshire cat - Understanding business vocabulary, and strategies
Chapter 03 - Developing a business Perspective
Concepts and sketches created for the various chapters in the handbook
Chapter 04 - Gaining perspective about business and design
Chapter 05 - Tea party - Role of effective communication in design
Chapter 06 - Lessons learnt and bringing it together
Rough concept sketches that did not make it into the hand book
The Cover - Alice peeking into the rabbit hole getting ready for the adventure ride
Thanks for making it all the way
Credits
Creative Direction: Aaron Stump
Written By: Ryan Rumsey
Art Direction/ Illustration: Ranganath Krishnamani