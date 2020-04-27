Rising in the Dark III

From dusk till dawn, from Tokyo to Fukuoka passing from Osaka, the Japanese outskirt's landscape always looks similar to itself. In the endless suburbia the clean little cars, the silent streets, the precise order of the parking lots, the colours of the neon lights. Everything is functional to an ordinary and tidy life, which slowly open their eyes and that rarely breaks down. In a cinematic experience, I wandered in the wee small hours, while the summer sunrise bright was approaching fast, trying to catching the suspension of a precious time that gives itself to few, chasing in vain the spirit of the ordinary-life in Japan.

