IKI · Natural Toothpaste

IKI is a natural toothpaste inspired in the beaches of Menorca. A reusable toothpaste,

respectful with the environment and with a premium design. Products are made with natural ingredients: Mint & Rosemary, Clay & Sage and Sea salt.





Behind IKI lies a relaxed, fresh and elegant concept. We imagined a sunset in a Menorca's beach. The sun shining softly on the sand and the sound of the waves breaking against the rocks. To reflect these ideas, we decided to use recycled plastic containers with baked clay texture. The range of colors represents the sea and the shape of the container is inspired by a seagull.





To avoid over-packaging, IKI is a refillable toothpaste. You just have to turn the bottom of the product and change the toothpaste.

​​​​​​​