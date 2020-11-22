DEEP DOWN — Maciek Janicki





When I composed Deep Down I always had the visuals in the back of my mind. The first step in creating the film was to sketch a high level map of the city and the various elements that make it up.





To create an organic and unpredictable feel to the animation I designed the world to move and react automatically. I divided the track into separated stems — one .wave file for each instrument, and used the Cinema 4D sound effector with some basic scripting to link sound frequencies with various parameters and animations. This approach led to a lot of surprising results, and ultimately ended up being a really fun experience.





The biggest challenge during the process was keeping everything organised. I used layers and bake dynamics with multi-instances to ensure that I could run the project at the highest frame rate possible.











