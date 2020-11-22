DEEP DOWN — Maciek Janicki

Deep Down is a new song and short film by Maciek Janicki.
A man materializes in a foreign world and starts his journey towards the center of the fantastical city. Reality is vibrating to the music and visitor gets surrounded by the flying sound particles. Architecture in this city lies somewhere between modern San Francisco and 70s idea of what the future would look like. Pipes, pumps and cables, like veins, are flowing through the entire city. Bold colors, solid shapes and rhythmical movements create hallucinogenic visuals. Visual ecosystem is driven by the sounds and film is one big sonic sculpture. Entire fabric of the city is made from vibrating and pulsating elements.
Directing, Animation: Maciek Janicki
Song: Maciek Janicki
Song is streaming on:
Spotify — Apple Music — Soundcloud.
FOREIGN.PICTURES
When I composed Deep Down I always had the visuals in the back of my mind. The first step in creating the film was to sketch a high level map of the city and the various elements that make it up.
To create an organic and unpredictable feel to the animation I designed the world to move and react automatically. I divided the track into separated stems — one .wave file for each instrument, and used the Cinema 4D sound effector with some basic scripting to link sound frequencies with various parameters and animations. This approach led to a lot of surprising results, and ultimately ended up being a really fun experience.
The biggest challenge during the process was keeping everything organised. I used layers and bake dynamics with multi-instances to ensure that I could run the project at the highest frame rate possible.
This music and video release is a fully self funded project
SHOP — maciekjanicki.com/shop
