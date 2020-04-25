Hand Designs for Spring 2020
Samantha Mash
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and child art
Common Poppies
Match
Bubble Tea
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
It's An Avocado, Thanks
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Mantises
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and child art
Matcha Tea Latte
Image may contain: child art, drawing and cartoon
Succulents
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
Sumo Orange
Hand Designs for Spring 2020
148
388
6
Published:
Samantha Mash

    Owners

    Samantha Mash Portland, OR, USA

    Hand Designs for Spring 2020

    A new set of hand designs for merchandise for Spring 2020.
    148
    388
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.