Nike Maharishi









THE CONCEPT





These shoes are making a bold statement about our world. Where we are being fed a binary story about nature and technology, these shoes pair Nike’s AirMax 720 with the Maharishi Leopard Camo Print to create an artifact that proves that to really adapt is to marry the two. If camouflage is an “abstract rendition of nature,” then our leopard print is a co-opting of the co-opting – nature redesigned in graphic form created camo.



Camo is a symbol of the military, and yet with the Nike Maharishis we are reconnecting to our animal selves. Merging leopard print and camouflage for a new way to symbolically connect back to where camo began: nature. And Maharishi’s military inspiration also gives us a means to serve nature. The hardiness of military clothing and handcrafted utilitarianism is an antidote to the disintegrating ephemerality of fast fashion. Shoes that say so much need a very particular kind of visual campaign that can encompass all of that depth.











