DR.NOAH TOOTH ESSENCE
Nahyun Go
​​​​​​​DR.NOAH
2019

Dr.Noah tooth essence is made by Geunwoo Park who studied prevent dentistry.
He just focused on the essential of toothpastes, removed all unnecessary ingredients.
Also, when customers choose what to buy, they focused on more about unhealthy ingredients, than the good things.
Therefore, the package design is reflected his thoughts and user’s behavior by erasing unnecessary things.

Image may contain: cosmetics and personal care
Image may contain: indoor, electronics and book
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: indoor
Worked at SWNA with Soyoung Kim, Haeun Son, Hee Choi.
