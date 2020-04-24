Selected Projects
Peter Tarka


_

Selected Commercial Projects


A collection of commercial works 
made during late 2019 - early 2020

Art Direction, 3D, Illustration
Software used: Maxon Cinema 4D, Otoy Octane, Adobe Photosop

Thanks for watching!
-
petertarka.com


Apple: 6 Days of Surprises

6 Days of Surprises- Christmas campaign done for Apple- displayed in AppStore worldwide

apple.com



Arto Life Water

Social media campaign done for Arto Life Water.

lifewtr.com



Land Rover Magazine

Illustrations done for Land Rover Magazine Issue 39

magazine.landrover.com



Instagram AR Tools

Visual tests done for instagram to promote their AR tools

instagram.com



Google- Two Step Verification

Series of illustrations and animations done for Google to promote Two Step Verification

google.com



TCL

Styleframes and set designs done for TCL, made in collaboration with Inertia Studio.

tcl.com




THANKS FOR 
WATCHING!

Project inquiries: p.tarka@me.com
Instagram: instagram.com/petertarka
-
Prints: etsy.com/shop/petertarkadesigns

-
petertarka.com


Selected Projects
653
2,335
26
Published:
Peter Tarka

    Owners

    Peter Tarka London, United Kingdom

    Selected Projects

    Selected Commercial projects made during 2019-2020
    653
    2,335
    26
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.