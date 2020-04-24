Selected Projects

_
Selected Commercial Projects
A collection of commercial works
made during late 2019 - early 2020
Art Direction, 3D, Illustration
Software used: Maxon Cinema 4D, Otoy Octane, Adobe Photosop
Thanks for watching!
-
Apple: 6 Days of Surprises
6 Days of Surprises- Christmas campaign done for Apple- displayed in AppStore worldwide
Google- Two Step Verification
Series of illustrations and animations done for Google to promote Two Step Verification
THANKS FOR
WATCHING!
Project inquiries: p.tarka@me.com
Instagram: instagram.com/petertarka
-
-
Prints: etsy.com/shop/petertarkadesigns
-