Pastoral Call--Watercolor Illustration Collection
Vikki Zhang
--- Pastoral Call ---
Watercolor illustrations Dec 2019-Mar 2020 by Vikki Zhang

The collection displays both commissions and personal work during last few months. As the  illustration trend becomes  digital and flat, the more I found how much I cherish watercolor as media to convey my voice. The beauty of a watercolor painting appears mostly in it's working process, like a carriage silently spinning, like a butterfly getting out of shell sluggishly. Those British illustration masters, Kate Greenaway, Randolph Caldecott, Maurice Boutet De Monvel, Walter Crane made up an everlasting idyllic dreamland, where I yearning to step in. An artists work simply shows a life she/he wanna live. 
Image may contain: illustration, drawing and painting
Country Tour Gift
packing design illustration, client: D&E International, 2020 Mar
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and child art
Image may contain: painting, drawing and art
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, indoor and drawing
Himalaya Snowstorm 
Personal work, 2019 Dec
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and map
City Tour Gift
Packing Design Illustration, Client: D&E International, 2020 Mar 
Image may contain: map, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, map and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Renaissance Voyage
Personal Work, 2019 Dec
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: map, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and map
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and drawing
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year 
Personal Work, 2019 Dec
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and human face
Family Portrait of Year 2019 Experience
Private Commission , 2019 Dec
Love Poem Selected and Edited by Imtiaz Dharker,Wild Nights! ( Emily Dickinson) 
Folio Society Contest 2020
Love Poem Selected and Edited by Imtiaz Dharker, The Good Morrow ( John Donne)
Folio Society Contest 2020
Love Poem Selected and Edited by Imtiaz Dharker,The Trick ( Imtiaz Dharker )
Folio Society Contest 2020
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and linedrawing
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and linedrawing
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and art
Image may contain: cartoon, human face and person
The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 
Graphic Novel Practice
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and different
The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 
Graphic Novel Practice
The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 
Character Design -- Aslan
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Kids Poem 
Book Cover Illustrations, Client : People Literature Publishing House
Image may contain: art, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and fashion accessory
Image may contain: cat, drawing and carnivore
Thank you:-)
Pastoral Call--Watercolor Illustration Collection
129
388
7
Published:
Vikki Zhang

    Owners

    Vikki Zhang New York, NY, USA

    Pastoral Call--Watercolor Illustration Collection

    watercolor illustrations for packing design use, book cover, interior illustrations, branding, children's books, by Vikki Zhang
    129
    388
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.