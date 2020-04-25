Pastoral Call--Watercolor Illustration Collection

--- Pastoral Call ---
Watercolor illustrations Dec 2019-Mar 2020 by Vikki Zhang
The collection displays both commissions and personal work during last few months. As the illustration trend becomes digital and flat, the more I found how much I cherish watercolor as media to convey my voice. The beauty of a watercolor painting appears mostly in it's working process, like a carriage silently spinning, like a butterfly getting out of shell sluggishly. Those British illustration masters, Kate Greenaway, Randolph Caldecott, Maurice Boutet De Monvel, Walter Crane made up an everlasting idyllic dreamland, where I yearning to step in. An artists work simply shows a life she/he wanna live.
Thank you:-)