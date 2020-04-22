Levantes Family Farm

Approach

Our collaboration was based on the need of creating a Visual Language for a new product line, holding the family’ s values and experiences. From the very first moment, we interviewed all family members. The results setted up a very knit group, with each family member having a clear role and duties. This led us to photograph and then illustrate each member at work, presenting a typical day at the farm.





Mr. Kyriakos ploughs the field, Mrs. Stellina collects with her hands the fruit of the trees, Markos carefully separates the leaves from the fruit and so on. The new brand image of the farm itself is its people and we present them in the packaging and the overall communications of the family business.

