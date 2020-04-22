Levantes Family Farm
Alexandros Gavrilakis Design
The client

Levantes is a family farm in Evvoia, Greece who produce artisan small-batch Extra Virgin Olive Oil. At Levantes Family Farm, each member has a strategic role in order to produce an excellent small batch crop.
Approach

Our collaboration was based on the need of creating a Visual Language for a new product line, holding the family’ s values and experiences. From the very first moment, we interviewed all family members. The results setted up a very knit group, with each family member having a clear role and duties. This led us to photograph and then illustrate each member at work, presenting a typical day at the farm.

Mr. Kyriakos ploughs the field, Mrs. Stellina collects with her hands the fruit of the trees, Markos carefully separates the leaves from the fruit and so on. The new brand image of the farm itself is its people and we present them in the packaging and the overall communications of the family business.
A food product that adds value to handcraft.
“Filled with olive trees, vines and fabulously fragrant wild lavender bushes, Levantes Family Farm is a vital part of our family, who has been cultivating this beautiful land with abundant love and care, steadily working together to produce excellent products, whilst respecting its wildlife and wonderful biodiversity.”
Creative Direction & Design: Alexandros Gavrilakis, Illustration: Virginia Andronikou,
Copy: Olympia Aivazi, Product Photos: Giorgos Vitsaropoulos
Levantes Family Farm
Alexandros Gavrilakis Design

