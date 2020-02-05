Automotive MediaVentions







We visualized the movement and acceleration in an animated logo that refers to the automotive industry, the running of an engine, the profile of a car tire. Driven by data, Automotive MediaVentions is always on the move and gives direction to the wishes and requirements of its customers.







Based on the dynamic motion of the Automotive MediaVentions logo we also created a series of typographic animations, helping to guide users through complex material and helping them move forward.

