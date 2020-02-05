Automotive MediaVentions
Multiple Owners


Automotive MediaVentions

Automotive MediaVentions (AMV) is a new unique collaboration between DPG Media and Mediahuis, the two biggest Dutch media companies. Automotive MediaVentions enables car companies to reach Dutch car buyers faster and more efficiently. By combining the strong consumer brands Gaspedaal.nl, AutoTrack and Autowereld.nl to the available data of the two biggest media houses in the Netherlands, Automotive MediaVentions knows how to make the right offer to the right buyer at the right place and time. Automotive MediaVentions is a dynamic brand that accelerates business for its clients in the Dutch automotive industry.

We visualized the movement and acceleration in an animated logo that refers to the automotive industry, the running of an engine, the profile of a car tire. Driven by data, Automotive MediaVentions is always on the move and gives direction to the wishes and requirements of its customers.

Based on the dynamic motion of the Automotive MediaVentions logo we also created a series of typographic animations, helping to guide users through complex material and helping them move forward.




Facts
Client: Automotive MediaVentions
Project: Brand, Identity, Motion
Agency: Total Design

Credits
Creative Directors: Edwin van Praet, Martijn van den Brakel
Designers: Adam Lane, Edwin van Praet
Motion Graphics: Adam Lane
Strategy Directors: Eric van den Wildenberg, Martijn Arts
Client Manager: Romée van Lotringen
Desktoppublishing: Arjen Firet

Awards
European Design Awards, Bronze  2020, 
Branding, Motion Logo

Thanks for watching
totaldesign.com


Automotive MediaVentions
89
398
11
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Edwin van Praet Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Adam Lane Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Total Design Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Automotive MediaVentions

    89
    398
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.