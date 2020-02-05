Automotive MediaVentions
Automotive MediaVentions (AMV) is a new unique collaboration between DPG Media and Mediahuis, the two biggest Dutch media companies. Automotive MediaVentions enables car companies to reach Dutch car buyers faster and more efficiently. By combining the strong consumer brands Gaspedaal.nl, AutoTrack and Autowereld.nl to the available data of the two biggest media houses in the Netherlands, Automotive MediaVentions knows how to make the right offer to the right buyer at the right place and time. Automotive MediaVentions is a dynamic brand that accelerates business for its clients in the Dutch automotive industry.
We visualized the movement and acceleration in an animated logo that refers to the automotive industry, the running of an engine, the profile of a car tire. Driven by data, Automotive MediaVentions is always on the move and gives direction to the wishes and requirements of its customers.
Based on the dynamic motion of the Automotive MediaVentions logo we also created a series of typographic animations, helping to guide users through complex material and helping them move forward.