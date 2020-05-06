Far From Me by Bruma artwork





The artwork is based on blurry gradients inspired by a Finnish scientific study that correlates body temperature with different types of emotions, where scientists worked to induce a range of emotions by exposing more than 700 participants to a variety of videos and stories. Then, using pictures of human bodies, people were asked to map out areas that felt different after viewing each piece of material.





The researchers were surprised to discover that all the participants held incredibly similar answers, even across different cultures. Emotions such as anger and happiness were reflected prominently in the arms. However, emotions such as sadness saw no effect on the images of the upper limbs. The emotion of disgust saw changes in stomach and throat regions. Interestingly enough, the only emotion that appeared to change the entire body was happiness.