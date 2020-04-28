







Romance Journal — Issue 3





Romance Journal is a yearly publication that explores human experiences through the eyes of powerful, thoughtful and creatives humans. Issue 3 revolves around the theme of creation, and features 12 women, all of whom are fueled by the magnetic desire to express themselves fully and in their own way. The issue is replete with intimate conversations, captivating portraiture, and thought-provoking works of art.





Role Designer & Art Director

Publication Romance Journal

In Collaboration With Gucci

Studio RoAndCo

Creative Director Roanne Adams

Managing Director Rebecca Angus Smith

Contributing Editor Alex Zafiris

Contributing Artist Loie Hollowell

Portrait Artist Alex Merry

Designer Maristella González

Illustrator Chelase Lane White

Project Manager Mary Whit Danielson

Web Developer Simon Lagneaux







