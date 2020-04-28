Romance Journal — Issue 3
Romance Journal is a yearly publication that explores human experiences through the eyes of powerful, thoughtful and creatives humans. Issue 3 revolves around the theme of creation, and features 12 women, all of whom are fueled by the magnetic desire to express themselves fully and in their own way. The issue is replete with intimate conversations, captivating portraiture, and thought-provoking works of art.
Role Designer & Art Director
Publication Romance Journal
In Collaboration With Gucci
Studio RoAndCo
Creative Director Roanne Adams
Managing Director Rebecca Angus Smith
Contributing Editor Alex Zafiris
Contributing Artist Loie Hollowell
Portrait Artist Alex Merry
Designer Maristella González
Illustrator Chelase Lane White
Project Manager Mary Whit Danielson
Web Developer Simon Lagneaux
Editorial photography by Bjarne x Takata, Jens Ingvarsson and KT Auleta.
Case study photography by Graham Pollack.
