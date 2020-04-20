Launching a new type of premium nail strips with an identity as playful as the product.





Artips is an American premium nail strip producer bridging the gap between art and beauty. Our approach was to create an identity that brought together moments of play and professionalism.





Building a sense of personality across the visual language was imperative for the success of the creative. Strategically, we wanted to engage and build trust with the audience this was achieved by creating a sense of balance between creative and approachability. Artips is that spark of personality, sometimes not always noticed on first encounter. The design has a sense of compoosure whilst also maintaing moments of play.







