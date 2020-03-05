White Leaf Premium was launched as a sophisticated quality brand of toilet tissue and tissue paper products, for people seeking balanced elegance in their everyday life. The product range was placed in the Greek retail market with no advertising, and within a short period, it gained a remarkable market share and consumer loyalty.





Our task was to create the brand concept from scratch and design the brand identity, including the name, packaging, print material, collateral, and digital communication.





The logo works as the key visual on the packaging and as a window that reveals the product. At the same time, it illustrates the form of the product itself, the paper.



