Denloc
Tavo Montañez
Denloc
About
Set of illustrations for different singles of the Mexican-American band Denloc formed in Colorado, United States and Colima, Mexico. The project management was in charge of Rafael Comparán. Some illustrations are original pencil drawings on paper, remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq, others are illustrations were made on Adobe Fresco, Procreate for iPad Pro and Adobe Photoshop.
Updates and work in progress on my Instagram account @tavomontanez

Prints, AP's and originals available in my online shop tavomontanezshop.com
digital illustration ILLUSTRATION photoshop Procreate Abstract Art album cover Digital Art mexico music surreal art
Tavo Montañez

    Tavo Montañez
