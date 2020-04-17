Bean to Bar — Museu de la Xocolata de Barcelona
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: map
Bean to Bar - Museu de la Xocolata de Barcelona
Branding & Packaging

The Barcelona Chocolate Museum is a cultural project of the Barcelona Pastry Guild, and has charged us with the design of the ranges of packaging for the "Bean to Bar" chocolate bars. The commission asks us for an avant-garde design that explains and gives value to the original process of making chocolate, to the origin and to the raw material.
Image may contain: wall
The range of tablets consists of six different chocolates. Each one is made using the "Bean to Bar" concept with cocoa from a single source. "Bean to Bar" is the original and 100% artisanal process of making chocolate.
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: book and shelf
We want to surprise in the packaging format and for this reason we have searched for a unique design. It is not a wrapping paper or a typical box, we have created an "object-pack" that generates an entire experience. The booklet format allows us to fully explain the entire production process, and allows us to introduce the consumer to the world of the Bean to Bar chocolate.
Image may contain: tool
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting and book
The booklets are manually sewn with a thread, which we leave long, to be able to hold the booklet to the chocolate bar by rolling a couple of loops. We use the 4 sheets of the book to graphically communicate all what we know about each chocolate: its origin, its characteristics and the manufacturing process.
On the front of the packaging we find the numbering, the main characteristics and also a color, which helps to define its range and to differentiate the chocolates among them.
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book and handwriting
Image may contain: book
We have designed the interior of the booklets with a single ink, we want a very simple language with few resources. We have created small illustrations and symbols of naive aesthetics and reminiscent of ethnic and tribal arts.
Image may contain: handwriting
The chocolate bar is smooth, without partitions, so that the logo is the protagonist. With this simplicity, we want to transmit the non-industrialization of the manufacturing process.
Image may contain: dessert
The Barcelona Chocolate Museum also commissioned us to design the packaging for the tasting range. A kraft envelope is the perfect packaging.
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: box, paper and indoor
For the design of this range we created a graphics that allows us to concentrate the main characteristics of each chocolate on the front of the envelope, also with a single ink.
Image may contain: newspaper, money and paper
Image may contain: book
Bean to Bar — Museu de la Xocolata de Barcelona
122
327
6
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Zoo Studio Vic, Spain
    Gisela Solé Olot, Spain

    Bean to Bar — Museu de la Xocolata de Barcelona

    122
    327
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.