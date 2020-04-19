Catalogo Fidaty Esselunga
Riccardo Guasco
Catalogo Fidaty Esselunga 2020
___________________

La serie di illustrazione realizzate per il catalogo Fidaty 2020 Aprile/Ottobre per Esselunga.
Agenzia: Armando Testa (Milano)
Client director: Valter Aracco
Creative Director: Paolo Cremonesi

Image may contain: cartoon, book and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, book and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: fruit, food and vegetable
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and book
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: book, cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, cat and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and child art
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and screenshot
Catalogo Fidaty Esselunga
351
1,018
17
Published:
Riccardo Guasco

    Owners

    Riccardo Guasco Alessandria, Italy

    Catalogo Fidaty Esselunga

    Serie di illustrazioni realizzate per il catalogo Fidaty Esselunga 2020.
    351
    1,018
    17
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.