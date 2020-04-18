Hedvig - Nice Insurance for Nice People
Multiple Owners
Hedvig – Nice Insurance for Nice People
Concept and visual language for the Swedish insurance-disruptor Hedvig.


PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​
Hedvig – Nice Insurance for Nice People
Concept and visual language for the Swedish insurance-disruptor Hedvig.

BACKGROUND
The Swedish insurance company Hedvig is a textbook definition of a disruptor. With a business model and a vision to make the insurance-industry a fair and nice one, they are shaking things up. The insurance industry will never be the same as they are changing the rules and standards of business and insurance in both Sweden and soon more places in the world. By offering people a more nice and fair insurance-experience, they are the modern version of David vs Goliath up against the traditional competition. In order to help them spread their mission and message, Snask was brought in to create and produce crisp photos and film. 

CASE
Snask created magical and unexpected situations communicating the messaging: "it’s nice to be nice". Together with our friends at Always Frank, Snask produced a big batch of creatives to convey their story and extending its brand in both photographies and live-action. The wide range of assets and creatives could be used across all platforms (website, social, in-app, presentations, ads or TVC). With color, humor, intelligence and magic in an otherwise dull and boring industry, we drew upon people’s attention and urged them to join the fight against the old traditional conglomerates of the insurance world.

Creative Concept, Art Direction and Design: Snask
Production: Always Frank
Client: Hedvig



    Snask Stockholm, Sweden
    Fabrizio Morra Stockholm, Sweden

