Accelpoint – design for the startup industry.

Accelpoint
Identity for a startup accelerator
that is a startup itself.
Accelpoint is an accelerator for intelligent technologies - it supports startups in the initial phase of their development. It specializes in the areas of the environment, life and health protection as well as fintech and telco industries. By providing mentoring, a knowledge base, contacts, financial resources or offices to work, it helps new projects to achieve business goals. The visual identity we have developed strengthens the image of Accelpoint as an important player in this niche market.
When designing the logo, we were looking for a clear metaphor for Accelpoint.
We chose the symbol of a rocket taking off, as the clearest, thematically relevant and referring to the original name. It is also consistent with the brand's ideology, which we included in verbal communication.
We used a monospace font (one occupying the same amount of horizontal space).
We wanted the typeface to bring to mind the software code or technical writing. Thanks to this, identity is thematically consistent, which strengthens brand credibility. The used Maison Mono Light typography, not only meets the expectations but is also very readable and eye-friendly.
Design is the driving force for startups,
and Accelpoint leads by example.
