Weather 2019

The Surprize agency, that creates events in Paris (Concrete, Marché Pop and many more), has called upon Murmure to redesign the Weather Festival’s logo and visual identity.
Client: Weather Festival
Year: 2019
Identity
To redesign the identity, Murmure absorbed and revisited graphic codes that were used in underground fanzine worlds at electronic parties in the 1980s.
Typography that is enriched by peripheral graphic elements that highlight the different venues.
A graphic series based on musicality and broadcasting
Subtle plays on gradations and digital noises add depth and volume to the graphic creations.
A chromatic play on complementarity and difference
The chromatic range emphasises the elegance of shapes and colours based on a pale pink / midnight blue chromatic duality.
The content has been incorporated through a play on matter and the chromatic range.
The line-up has been deliberately pushed into the background to favour brand image and the public’s trust in the Surprize agency.
An advertising campaign based on billposting.
A series showcasing the line-up with a play between typography and matter
The entire line-up blends in with the graphic world and forms a harmonious, homogenous and elegant whole that matches the event, venue and programme.
