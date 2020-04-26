Weather 2019
The Sur­prize agency, that cre­ates events in Par­is (Con­crete, Marché Pop and many more), has called upon Murmure to redesign the Weath­er Festival’s logo and visu­al iden­tity.

Client: Weather Festival
Year: 2019
Identity
To redesign the iden­tity, Murmure absorbed and revis­ited graph­ic codes that were used in under­ground fan­zine worlds at elec­tron­ic parties in the 1980s.
Typo­graphy that is enriched by peri­pher­al graph­ic ele­ments that high­light the dif­fer­ent ven­ues.
A graphic series based on musicality and broadcasting​​​​​​​
Subtle plays on grad­a­tions and digit­al noises add depth and volume to the graph­ic cre­ations.
A chromatic play on complementarity and difference
The chro­mat­ic range emphas­ises the eleg­ance of shapes and col­ours based on a pale pink / mid­night blue chro­mat­ic dual­ity.
The content has been incorporated through a play on matter and the chromatic range.
The line-up has been deliberately pushed into the background to favour brand image and the public’s trust in the Surprize agency.
An advertising campaign based on billposting.​​​​​​​
A series show­cas­ing the line-up with a play between typo­graphy and mat­ter
The entire line-up blends in with the graphic world and forms a harmonious, homogenous and elegant whole that matches the event, venue and programme.​​​​​​​
Form­ing a har­mo­ni­ous, homo­gen­ous and eleg­ant whole that matches the event, ven­ue and pro­gramme. 
