Tamarind of Mayfair was the first Indian restaurant in London to receive a Michelin star. They wanted to continue to explore new ground with a new menu, interiors and brand that was light and feminine. We worked closely with interior designers Sagrada, who we have collaborated with on many projects including Orrery and Meraki.





We created a ‘floral’ visual language loosely inspired by the holi festival and smoke from the tandoor. Sagrada had a subtle floral theme running throughout their interiors from wild flowers along the glazed entrance, botanical fabrics to organic, curving floorboards. Flower stem inspired patterns were used on menus and informed typographic layouts including the tasting menu and business cards. The logo and typeface reflected the thicks and thins of flower stems. Menus used tactile materials and were a smaller format to reflect the light touch of the new cuisine. The brand ‘flowers’ were printed onto a translucent material which took inspiration from steamy conservatories.





The website interpreted the tactility and materiality of the printed items through soft colour fades and images gently going in and out of focus. We commissioned a suite of interior and food photography as well as the copywriting which all imbued the light and delicate quality of the surroundings.









‘Flower’ imagery: John Ross

Retouching: Smoke and Mirrors

Print: Boss. Business cards by Generation Press

Website programming: Neal Fletcher

Interiors & Food photography: Yuki Sugiura

Copywriting: Nick Asbury