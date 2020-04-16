Sundays at the Triple Nickel
Sundays at The Triple Nickel is a documentary short about a woman named Marjorie Eliot, who has hosted a weekly Sunday jazz party in her apartment (located at 555 Edgecombe Ave.), in the Sugar Hill section of Harlem, for the past 25 years.
The project was created by Jess Colquhoun and her team at Stept Studios with support by Crown Royal. Forth + Back was brought on to design the titles as well as promotional material for the film release.
Campaign / Print Design / Title Design