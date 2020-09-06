schuh – rebrand of UK shoe retailer

Case

Based on research, interviews, and workshops we rewrote the brand strategy for schuh. We found out that their USP had shifted from stocking cool products into the excellent service their people gave customers. We changed the brand communication from talking about products to talking about the company's values and the people behind the brand as well as the people in the shoes, the customers. We refreshed the old logotype, intensified their green to become more modern and added a much more versatile colour palette as well as an entirely new typeface that had a much more flexible range and attractive design. We added a green stripe to serve as a brand symbol across all channels. The new store fits already started to roll out at the new brand launch and "people first" has always been in schuh's veins it's just that now it finally showed and included both staffs as well as customers and you!​​​​​​​