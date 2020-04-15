The Abrolhos Islands
Kevin Krautgartner
THE ABROLHOS ISLANDS

The Abrolhos Island group is an archipelago of 122 islands stretching across 100 km of the Indian Ocean and approximately 60 km off the coastline. About 10,000 years ago the islands were part of the Australian mainland until they were separated by rising sea waters. None of the islands rises more than a few meters above sea level. The islands are home to sea lions, dolphins and migratory whales and to over 140 species of native flora all of which are protected. The huge surrounding reef is very unique for many reasons, including the effects of the warm Leeuwin Current, which allows coral and tropical fish to thrive where they wouldn’t normally survive, and its pristine condition – thanks to four marine sanctuaries within the island group.
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: water, riding and wave
Image may contain: outdoor and abstract
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: reef, water and underwater
Image may contain: water and underwater
Image may contain: reef and abstract
Image may contain: water and painting
Image may contain: underwater, reef and water
Image may contain: water and reef
Image may contain: water, water sport and outdoor
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: water and water sport
Image may contain: water, abstract and map
Image may contain: reef and abstract
Image may contain: reef, water and underwater
Image may contain: reef, water and underwater
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: water and outdoor
Image may contain: water, outdoor and reef
Image may contain: water, beach and outdoor
Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from small planes by using medium format cameras.

The Abrolhos Islands
127
432
8
Published:
Kevin Krautgartner

