THE ABROLHOS ISLANDS

The Abrolhos Island group is an archipelago of 122 islands stretching across 100 km of the Indian Ocean and approximately 60 km off the coastline. About 10,000 years ago the islands were part of the Australian mainland until they were separated by rising sea waters. None of the islands rises more than a few meters above sea level. The islands are home to sea lions, dolphins and migratory whales and to over 140 species of native flora all of which are protected. The huge surrounding reef is very unique for many reasons, including the effects of the warm Leeuwin Current, which allows coral and tropical fish to thrive where they wouldn’t normally survive, and its pristine condition – thanks to four marine sanctuaries within the island group.