Lamoda
Multiple Owners
“Moda” is Latin in origin, and nobody blinks an eye at it in Rome, but the further east you go from Italy, the more delicacy is demanded in its usage. You have to be careful with “moda”. Otherwise it can just end up sounding contradictory. 

Established in 2011, lamoda is now Russia’s biggest online fashion retailer. Rebranding is more than just a reaction to growth, it reflects the natural shift from being an e-commerce platform to a daily fashion consultant; the shift from technology to the human, whether it be employee or customer. And this shift had to come with a change in shape. Or, should we say, a new visual angle?

Stripes and squares, leopard skin and houndstooth. All these are the classic patterns we crafted the key visual from. Interwoven with the gold, skies, and primroses of the color palette. Lamoda is no longer just about fashion. It is fashion. 

We revisited all lamoda’s business units (the website, app, delivery service, and planned offline stores), and developed a consistent visual system for it. We added an irony to the message. The boxes, company vehicles, advertising, and merchandise — everything is united.

The old logo didn’t suit the internet era of apps and SMM. Now the la is an icon. But it’s also a vocable, an exclamation, an emotion. Its Italic modification is the brand's heritage. We just exaggerated the angle. That’s how we preserved it to become a metaphor of an easy outlook on fashion. The inner spaces of the vowels are round squares, this holds the composition. Like the stitches that keep your coat from falling apart.


#shukadesign                    2020
Old logo
Old logo
CREATORS:
layout → shuka.design
creative directors → ivan vasinivan velichko
art director → alexander koltsov
designers → marina gaiman, valya lazarevakonstantin frolov
motion designer  dmitry okulich-kazarin​​​​​​​
photographer  ivan knyazev

FOLLOW US ON: 
 facebook       → pinterest      → instagram


designed by shuka®
© all rights reserved
Lamoda
384
1,232
21
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Shuka Design Moscow, Russian Federation
    Valya Lazareva Moscow, Russian Federation
    Konstantin Frolov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Alexander Koltsov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Marina Gaiman Moscow, Russian Federation

    Lamoda

    Established in 2011, lamoda is now Russia’s biggest online fashion retailer. Rebranding is more than just a reaction to growth, it reflects the n Read More
    384
    1,232
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.