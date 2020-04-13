Vivienne Weinstein | Branding & Website

















Vivienne Weinstein – Based in London, United Kingdom. Vivienne worked as a filmmaker before stepping behind the lens to explore her own creative vision. Her works are characterized by positivity, color, character and a graphic sensibility. Vivienne produces gorgeously expressive and lucid imagery striking a balance between abstract photography and graphic art.



In certain cases, Vivienne also acts as set-designer creating stunning decorations for her beautiful subjects to exist in. Her universe cannot leave anyone indifferent: the incredibly rich and well-curated color palette, combined with her graphic, almost essential compositions, turn her photographs into wonderful painting-like creations.



















