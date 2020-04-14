Deus Ex Machina Mag
Juan Díaz-Faes
Image may contain: poster, screenshot and font
Deus Ex Machina, es una revista especializada en videojuegos. Realiza análisis y teorías sobre juegos históricos. A mi me tocó ilustrar un artículo sobre el Overwatch. Aprovechando que la publicación es en blanco y negro, aproveché para hacer las ilustraciones con el tipo de dibujo que utilizo con mucha masa de negro.
La dirección de arte, a cargo de Andrés Alonso Moutas.
.....

Deus Ex Machina, is a magazine specialized in video games. Make analysis and theories about historical games. It was my turn to illustrate an article about Overwatch. Taking advantage of the fact that the publication is in black and white, I took the opportunity to make the illustrations with the type of drawing that I use with a lot of black mass. 
Art direction, by Andrés Alonso Moutas.

Image may contain: cartoon, toy and screenshot

Cada ilustración está basada en un personaje del videojuego // Each illustration is based on a character from the video game
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: cartoon and helmet
Image may contain: cartoon and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, newspaper and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and drawing
Image may contain: illustration, poster and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and sketch
Image may contain: newspaper, cartoon and poster

También hice la portada y contraportada, // I also did the cover and back cover.

Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: poster, illustration and typography
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book, print and newspaper
Image may contain: book

Espero que te guste // I hope you like it
    Owners

    Creative Fields

