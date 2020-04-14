Deus Ex Machina Mag

Deus Ex Machina, es una revista especializada en videojuegos. Realiza análisis y teorías sobre juegos históricos. A mi me tocó ilustrar un artículo sobre el Overwatch. Aprovechando que la publicación es en blanco y negro, aproveché para hacer las ilustraciones con el tipo de dibujo que utilizo con mucha masa de negro.
La dirección de arte, a cargo de Andrés Alonso Moutas.
Deus Ex Machina, is a magazine specialized in video games. Make analysis and theories about historical games. It was my turn to illustrate an article about Overwatch. Taking advantage of the fact that the publication is in black and white, I took the opportunity to make the illustrations with the type of drawing that I use with a lot of black mass.
Art direction, by Andrés Alonso Moutas.