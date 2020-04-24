Terra Incognita Tea Packs

Terra Incognita
Terra Incognita is a new enterprise with a unique proposition in its market segment: it creates premium herbal blends that are coupled with select semi-precious stones based on their energy profiles and distinct properties. We were approached by the company’s founders to create the product’s identity and packaging.
Our primary goal was to showcase the product’s unique properties and create an identity that would stand out in a saturated market segment. We created a packaging system based on transparency and layering: the clear plastic external container encloses a series of smaller containers and printed cards highlighting each blend’s ingredients and beneficial properties. All the elements of the product’s visual expression were carefully designed to unify its constituent elements and distinguish it from all competitors.
The finished packaging system is designed to amplify the experience of using the product and enhance its premium nature. The emphasis on clean lines and typography establishes a clear identity, while the selected images of herbs highlight the product’s natural provenance. The overall effect is a product that is clearly perceived by its customers as unique and premium.
Arancio
A herbal remedy with calming and soothing properties, it combats asthma and respiratory problems. It contains a blend of black elder & grape leaves & saffron & hop & marjoram & Greek sage.
Bianco
A soothing, relaxing and invigorating herbal remedy that combats insomnia, stress and fatigue, with excellent anti-inflammatory properties. It contains a blend of hop & lemon balm & mountain tea & silver linden.
Blu
This exceptional remedy has powerful antioxidant properties; it helps combat tension and nervousness, and is effective against fever and headaches. It contains a blend of valerian & fennel & Greek lemon balm & winter savory & chamomile.
Giallo
A unique blend that acts as the ideal energy and mood booster for any time of day. It has detoxifying properties, acts as a tonic to the nervous system, and relieves skin problems. It contains a blend of laurel & rosemary & dittany & fennel & marjoram.
Grigio
A unique blend of fruit and seeds that enhances perceptive capacity and provides high nutritional value with superb flavour. It contains a blend of dog-rose & cornelian cherries & fennel & sumac & fenugreek & carob.
Marrone
A heartening remedy that invokes the life-affirming warmth of mother nature with anti-depressant properties. It contains a blend of Sibthorp’s thyme leaves and inflorescences & anise seeds & grape vine leaves & linseed & hop inflorescences & Greek sage leaves.
Nero
A herbal blend with exceptional flavor that positively affects the respiratory and circulatory systems. It has analgesic and antimicrobial properties. It provides a protective energy shield for body and mind. It contains a blend of topped lavender & black elder & marigold & pink rock-rose & corn poppy.
Oro
An absolute soul-balancing herbal remedy and mind booster, it prevents and relieves mental disorders. It contains a blend of rosemary & Sibthorp’s thyme & peppermint & saffron crocus & Greek mountain tea & Greek sage.
Rosa
A toning, detoxing herbal remedy that supports smooth cardiac function and grants vitality. It contains a blend of laurel & rosemary & linseed & Chios mastic & marjoram & fenugreek.
Rosso
A herbal remedy with aphrodisiac and tonic properties; it is also ideal for dieting. It contains a blend of dittany of Crete leaves and inflorescences & common juniper fruits & Chios mastic & chili pepper & myrtle leaves & carob pods.
Verde
A totally rejuvenating herbal remedy that offers a whole-body protective shield. It favors heart function and smooth blood pressure, and provides relief from ulcers and headaches. It contains a blend of basil & Chios mastic & common mallow & myrtle & fenugreek.
Viola
A calming and relaxing night-time herbal remedy with strong antioxidant properties and superb flavor. It contains a blend of topped lavender & black elder & Sibthorp’s thyme & common juniper & chili pepper & Greek mountain tea.