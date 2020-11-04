Out of time. The book.
Nick Bondarev
                                                      OUT OF TIME
 Out of time is our second book, and we hope to print it and publish soon.
I've been working on this project for over four years. 
Capturing life all the way from Russian Altai mountains to Northern Mongolia, exploring the nomad culture. The culture that has a drastically different time vision. Days, weeks, timeframes - everything we are so used to simply doesn't exist here. Solely winter and summer season, day and night count. The whole idea of the project is not only to show this beautiful turk culture trough the prism of anthropology observations.
It was crucial for me to show the importance of being present, sticking to the right time system. Also taking into account the experience of distant cultures and our own feelings
Within the framework of who we chose to be. Thousands miles trough wild Mongolia and Russia, several languages and cultures. 4 years of work with scientists and the best people in the crew. And one dream, to put together visuals and stories collected by Nick Bondarev and anthropology data to create the pies of art, opening which you will well yourself in that different world. The world, where time is not existing. 
 Out of time. Coming soon. 

We well be really happy if you have a chance to support us! Every dollar is matters in those crisis timed of COVID 19... And after that huge work this story is up in the air.
Here is a way to participate in the project - https://www.gofundme.com/f/Out-of-time-book

5% of the crowdfunding balance will be transferred to the Snow Leopard Protection Fund, whose employees save many rare animals living in Altai area from poachers.

