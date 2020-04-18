



FH Phemister Display





FH Phemister is named after the type designer Alexander Phemister. It was inspired by the letters created in the Edinburgh type foundry. Vertical stress - thick, short, bracketed serifs - Most capitals have uniform width. Inspired by Phemister Old Style.





During the 1850s a series of books with historical themes was published by the Chiswick Press, set in a revival of Caslon's old-style types. These editions met with considerable success, precipitating a general move away from the gaunt modern types that were widespread in bookwork at the time and a return to the friendlier styles of earlier days, remodelled to fit comfortably with the tastes of contemporary readers.





"The Visual History of Type, p.134"





Release Date: April 2020

The 2020 version contains all characters.

The Open Type format is available in Macintosh and Windows.







