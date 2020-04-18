FH Phemister™ Display
Fatih Hardal

FH Phemister Display

FH Phemister is named after the type designer Alexander Phemister. It was inspired by the letters created in the Edinburgh type foundry. Vertical stress - thick, short, bracketed serifs - Most capitals have uniform width. Inspired by Phemister Old Style.

During the 1850s a series of books with historical themes was published by the Chiswick Press, set in a revival of Caslon's old-style types. These editions met with considerable success, precipitating a general move away from the gaunt modern types that were widespread in bookwork at the time and a return to the friendlier styles of earlier days, remodelled to fit comfortably with the tastes of contemporary readers.

"The Visual History of Type, p.134"

Release Date: April 2020
The 2020 version contains all characters.
The Open Type format is available in Macintosh and Windows.


Image may contain: typography and screenshot
Image may contain: letter
Image may contain: typography and screenshot
Image may contain: poster, typography and screenshot
Image may contain: poster, book and typography
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: typography
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: typography
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: poster, book and screenshot
Image may contain: book, poster and typography
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: poster, screenshot and book
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: poster and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, sign and handwriting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: abstract and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: screenshot, typography and poster
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting and typography
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
FH Phemister™ Display
340
1,250
9
Published:
Fatih Hardal

    Owners

    Fatih Hardal Istanbul, Turkey

    Credits

    Fatih Hardal Istanbul, Turkey

    Project Made For

    Posteren Tbilisi, Georgia
    Be Brutal

    FH Phemister™ Display

    FH Phemister Display FH Phemister is named after the character designer Alexander Phemister. It was inspired by the letters created in the Edinb Read More
    340
    1,250
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.