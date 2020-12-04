SuperShe started as a women’s only private island — a place where women could find community, form bonds & lift each other up. Quickly, SuperShe’s founder realized that a private island would be inaccessible to many women who want & need the community. So, she decided to bring the community onto an app. We created the branding, strategy & merch for the SuperShe brand.
When looking at other women’s communities, we realized that many of them were overly prescribing the way women in that community “should be”. Be a girl boss, travel the world & wear your nightly face masks. There was no one in the space allowing women to claim their own version of themselves. That's where SuperShe comes in.
Inspired by the protest posters from women’s marches throughout history, we developed a custom brush font designed for SuperShe. The brush font is paired with Panamera & Bureau Grot.
To align with our strategy, the brand always displays merch in pairs, including two different messages on each item. We wanted to express the idea that women do not have to be defined one way. The strategy invites women to embrace the many versions of themselves, without ever prescribing one way to be.
We also found that this same consumer who was tired of the commodified feminism “rah rah” was also tired of all the B.S. claims on products today. SuperShe products were designed with no false claims. The candles are not going to make your dreams come true & the body soaps contain no magic healing powers for your romantic relationships. Our goal was to create honest communication in a market saturated with fluff.
Client: SuperShe. Agency: &Walsh. Creative Direction: Jessica Walsh. Strategy: Lauren Walsh, Jessica Walsh. Copywriting: Jessica Walsh, Stephanie Halovanic, Matthew Roop. Production: Stephanie Halovanic, Allison Raich, Gosbinda Vizarretea. Lead Design & Type Design: Matthew Roop. Design: Lucas Luz, Roman Burger. Illustration: Anthony Eslick, Matthew Roop, Niege Borges, Yeiji Park, Yeseul Oh, Zak Tebbal. Photography: Sarah Hopp. Prop Design: Arielle Casale. Secondary Photography: SuperShe. TVC Director: Ashley Armitage. TVC Production Company: Public Record.