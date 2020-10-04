skip
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Wacom Intuos
Capture One Pro
Canon EOS
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
Celebrities – Vol VI
Multiple Owners
Jeff Whitlock
Maumee, OH, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Daniel Bergeron
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/10/2020
Celebrities – Vol VI
Don Cheedle
Bruce Dern
Steve Carell
Michael Keaton
Ron Perlman
Mark Ruffalo
Photography – Daniel Bergeron
www.danielbergeron.com
Retouching – Jeff Whitlock
http://jeffwhitlockdigitalartist.com
Click HERE to see BEFORE/AFTER IMAGES from
other series
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Celebrities – Vol VI
128
580
2
Published:
April 9th 2020
Multiple Owners
Jeff Whitlock
Maumee, OH, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Daniel Bergeron
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Jeff Whitlock
Maumee, OH, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Daniel Bergeron
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Celebrities – Vol VI
Celebrities – Vol VI
128
580
2
Published:
April 9th 2020
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Mobile
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Wacom Intuos
Capture One Pro
Canon EOS
Creative Fields
Photography
,
Retouching
,
Art Direction
,
actor
celebrities
color
grading
hollywood
l.a. photographer
portrait lighting
portraits
editorial
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.