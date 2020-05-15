personal Project
The Study of Ancient Towns in China
Originally from China, I was sent to learn Chinese painting when I was 4. The fineness of Chinese painting was something I could not appreciate at that age. After I moved to London and established my career as illustrator and animator, I went to Beijing to visit where my grandfather grew up. It brought back my memory of the buildings and landscapes I used to see in Chinese paintings. Therefore, the personal project is for me to find a way to depict some Chinese historic locations with the combination of Chinese painting elements and my 'modernised' illustration style.