letter, lotus and legend

Martial arts have always been a breath of fresh air for western culture. Starting with the first American film adaptations about the samurai, a unified philosophy of perfecting one’s mind and spirit has been accreting additional cultural layers without losing its distinct archaic character.
We decided to distill this cluster of meaning into striking choreography familiar from films, enrobing it in eclectic technological shapes. This piece
is about how incessant contradiction and conflict within our psyche lead
to feelings of dismay; these feelings are then inevitably expressed through violence and struggle, so that a fragile balance may once again be restored.