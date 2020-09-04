letter, lotus and legend
Martial arts have always been a breath of fresh air for western culture. Starting with the first American film adaptations about the samurai, a unified philosophy of perfecting one’s mind and spirit has been accreting additional cultural layers without losing its distinct archaic character. 
We decided to distill this cluster of meaning into striking choreography familiar from films, enrobing it in eclectic technological shapes. This piece 
is about how incessant contradiction and conflict within our psyche lead 
to feelings of dismay; these feelings are then inevitably expressed through violence and struggle, so that a fragile balance may once again be restored.
    superdesigners studio Moscow, Russian Federation
    ca deu Berlin, Germany
    Sa Belaya Russian Federation
    valeriy lunchuk Moscow, Russian Federation
    sasha _srdkv Moscow, Russian Federation

