Redesign OCC
Multiple Owners


OCC is the largest insurance expert for classic cars in Germany. With its special service portfolio and a history of over 30 years, OCC is an important part of the German-speaking classic car scene.

During a company wide digitalization project, SUAN was asked to create the new brand strategy, the corporate design and all touchpoints. The corporate design is based on typical elements from the classic car scene, such as its paint color shades and its rally buttons. SUAN combines them with a concise serif font, which is used for all headlines. The new claim "We insure classic cars“ puts the USP in a nutshell. The buttons are used thorough the whole design as information carriers and appear on all media online and print.

The playful icon concept combined with clear lines and and a bold typography creates a design which let OCC stand out of the monotony of insurance providers and makes a statement in the classic car scene. To make it short: Genuinely OCC!

