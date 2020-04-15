Artek – Fin/JPN
Kokoro & Moi
2019 marked the 100-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Finland and Japan. Artek, an iconic Finnish furniture company (founded in 1935 by Alvar and Aino Aalto, Maire Gullichsen, and Nils-Gustav Hahl), celebrated the centennial with the collection of products and designs created in collaboration with leading Japanese and Finnish designers, architects and craftsmen. The result, FIN/JPN Friendship Collection, was launched in an installation designed by Linda Bergroth, at Salone del Mobile, Milan in April 2019. Offering interventions on classic Artek products and contemporary designs, the FIN/JPN Friendship Collection celebrates the unique "soulmate" relationship between the two countries.

Kokoro & Moi was responsible for creating the visual identity for the project, along with the graphic design of the exhibition, printed collateral and various marketing material and products, online and offline.
