PETSHY Visual Identity & Packaging Design 













PETSHY是一个年轻的宠物用品品牌，将“把宠物作为亲密陪伴的家人”新型养宠关系作为出发点。为此我们以圆形和方形构成一个极简抽象的宠物形象，夸张有趣有活力，同时结合宠物的特征我们提取了8个辅助图形，配合标志图形组成一套丰富的视觉形象系统，组合产生的不同情绪，则映射了宠物陪伴的美好生活，亲切且个性十足，同时把高级审美情趣传递给受众。





PETSHY is a young pet supplies brand, taking the new pet relationship of "taking pets as close family companions" as a starting point. To this end, we form a minimalist abstract pet image with circles and squares, exaggerating the fun and vitality, and at the same time combining the characteristics of the pet, we extracted 8 auxiliary graphics, combined with the logo graphics to form a rich visual image system, combined to produce Different emotions reflect the beautiful life of pet companionship, friendly and full of personality, and at the same time convey high-level aesthetic appeal to the audience.



