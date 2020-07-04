Carbo Culture is a startup on a mission to remove a gigaton of CO2 annually by 2030. This will be achieved with the help of their technology – a modular reactor that enables the company to rapidly convert biomass waste into a high purity, functional carbon. The resulting biocarbon material stays stable for hundreds of years, keeping it out of the atmosphere. Carbo Culture puts these biocarbons to use in environmental remediation, advanced materials – and particularly – to heal the soil.





In their work towards a sustainable future, Carbo Culture needed a new, stronger identity, to be able to communicate about their technology, services and products, in a credible way. Kokoro & Moi designed a new visual identity and guidelines for Carbo Culture, as well as various brand applications.