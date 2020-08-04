Skyeng
Multiple Owners
Identity for Skyeng edtech company captures its aim to turn education into the flow and make it exciting until the very goal. Each element of the design system is speared with the metaphor of synchronization and acceleration. Godspeed and fast forward.



#shukadesign                    2020
CREATORS:
layout → shuka.design
creative directors → ivan vasinivan velichko
art director → alexander koltsov
lead designer → konstantin frolov
designers → varvara goncharova, valya lazarevamark kholodaev
motion designer  evgeny drozhzhev
typography  ekaterina sedunova

    Skyeng

    Identity for Skyeng edtech company captures its aim to turn education into the flow and make it exciting until the very goal. Each element of the
