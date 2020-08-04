Identity for Skyeng edtech company captures its aim to turn education into the flow and make it exciting until the very goal. Each element of the design system is speared with the metaphor of synchronization and acceleration. Godspeed and fast forward.
CREATORS:
layout → shuka.design
creative directors → ivan vasin, ivan velichko
art director → alexander koltsov
lead designer → konstantin frolov
designers → varvara goncharova, valya lazareva, mark kholodaev
motion designer → evgeny drozhzhev
typography → ekaterina sedunova
