TY21 Monthly Calendar

Typography was the inspiration for the design of the 2021 Monthly Calendar. More specifically, the characters of the months are imprinted with different typographic weights, while the numbers of the days (dates) correspond to typographic points. In the title of the diary and in the paragraphs, the superscript refers to the points of the corresponding text, while in each date it specifies the day of the week.
Strikethrough in the days indicates the official holidays of the year.
For the calendar the equal width typeface PF DIN Mono Pro from Parachute® Typefoundry and the special papers Colorplan Sorbet Yellow 135gsm/Munken Print White 115gsm from Perrakis Papers were selected.
Special edition of 52 numbered copies, as many as the weeks of the year 2021.
_
Πηγή έμπνευσης για τον σχεδιασμό του μηνιαίου ημερολογίου του 2021 αποτέλεσε η τυπογραφία. Πιο συγκεκριμένα, οι χαρακτήρες των μηνών αποτυπώνονται με διαφορετικά τυπογραφικά βάρη, ενώ οι αριθμοί των ημερών (ημερομηνίες) αντιστοιχούν σε τυπογραφικές στιγμές. Στον τίτλο του ημερολογίου και στις παραγράφους, ο εκθέτης παραπέμπει στις τυπογραφικές στιγμές του αντίστοιχου κειμένου, ενώ σε κάθε ημερομηνία προσδιορίζει την ημέρα της εβδομάδας.
Η διαγράμμιση στις ημέρες υποδηλώνει τις επίσημες αργίες του έτους.
Για το ημερολόγιο επιλέχθηκε η ισοπαχής τυπογραφική οικογένεια PF DIN Mono Pro της εταιρείας τυπογραφικών στοιχείων Parachute ® Typefoundry και ειδικά χαρτιά Colorplan Sorbet Yellow 135gsm/Munken Print White 115gsm, από την εταιρεία Χαρτιά Περράκη.
Συλλεκτική έκδοση 52 αριθμημένων αντιτύπων, όσες και οι εβδομάδες του έτους 2021.
CONCEPT & DESIGN Chris Trivizas
EDITOR Sissy Caravia
TYPEFACE Parachute® Typefoundry
PAPER Perrakis Papers
PRINT Kontorousis Bros.
PHOTOGRAPHY Math Studio
©2020