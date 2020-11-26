TY21 Monthly Calendar

Typography was the inspiration for the design of the 2021 Monthly Calendar. More specifically, the characters of the months are imprinted with different typographic weights , while the numbers of the days (dates) correspond to typographic points . In the title of the diary and in the paragraphs, the superscript refers to the points of the corresponding text, while in each date it specifies the day of the week.





Strikethrough in the days indicates the official holidays of the year.





PF DIN Mono Pro from Colorplan Sorbet Yellow 135gsm/ Munken Print White 115gsm from For the calendar the equal width typefacefrom Parachute® Typefoundry and the special papers135gsm/115gsm from Perrakis Papers were selected.



