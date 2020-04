Granada, punto de mira

ENG

Under the title " Granada, point of view ", the Museum Casa de los Tiros proposes this series of conferences whose main theme is the role played by our city as a place of attraction and inspiration for travellers, intellectuals and creators of all kinds and from all periods, and how its passage through Granada has served to nourish and create new trends in our cultural panorama.





We propose a visual system that directly alludes to the name of the conferences and we make the graphic identity a point with as many variables as the themes dealt with in this cycle. In this way we express the heterogeneity of the lectures and provide a dynamic and unique graphic code for each category, generating different variants of the circle or physical point of view. To emphasize the diversity and multiplicity of lectures that take place in the museum every year we make use of an open color code.