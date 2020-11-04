Upcycled with love

At the end of 2018, we designed sustainability in a completely different way: out of plastic waste. This resulted in a personalized greeting card made of things that appear to no longer have a purpose. We cut out transparent letters from the film of used plastic bags. The font was designed specifically for the project on the basis of a reduced modular system of fewer basic forms. The repeatedly new combinations of our customers’ initials were hand printed onto the cards, which were recycled from straw. For the final step, the copy text and seal were stamped on.

