Branding, art direction and campaign photography for Jonge Harten Theater Festival 2019.

By previously introducing the theme ‘awkwardness’ to the festival’s approach in 2018, we were again challenged to rethink and shape its relevance by new means. We expanded the theatre’s established identity by creating a thought-provoking campaign that engaged its audience with outstanding presence, therefore claiming high visibility within the environment of the city of Groningen, The Netherlands.