Jonge Harten Theater Festival
Studio Huey

Reframing awkwardness to help shape the engaging identity of Northern Netherlands’s leading theatre festival.
Branding, art direction and campaign photography for Jonge Harten Theater Festival 2019.

By previously introducing the theme ‘awkwardness’ to the festival’s approach in 2018, we were again challenged to rethink and shape its relevance by new means. We expanded the theatre’s established identity by creating a thought-provoking campaign that engaged its audience with outstanding presence, therefore claiming high visibility within the environment of the city of Groningen, The Netherlands.

We directed the new campaign by collaborating with Bilal Bachir and Mayke van Kruchten, both professional dancers that are well established in the Dutch theatre industry. Their body movements in contrast to the semi-flexible materials used in the shoot enabled us to translate the festival’s theme into eclectic imagery used for the campaign and identity. The outcome sparks connection and dialogue that empowers the festival’s urge to attract and educate its audience by questioning relevant societal themes.


Branding, Art Direction and Campaign Photography by Studio Huey
Additional Photography by Marleen Annema and Aileen de Ruijter
Jonge Harten Theater Festival
25
88
3
Published:
Studio Huey

    Owners

    Studio Huey Bali, Indonesia

    Jonge Harten Theater Festival

    25
    88
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.