Reframing awkwardness to help shape the engaging identity of Northern Netherlands’s leading theatre festival.
Branding, art direction and campaign photography for Jonge Harten Theater Festival 2019.
By previously introducing the theme ‘awkwardness’ to the festival’s approach in 2018, we were again challenged to rethink and shape its relevance by new means. We expanded the theatre’s established identity by creating a thought-provoking campaign that engaged its audience with outstanding presence, therefore claiming high visibility within the environment of the city of Groningen, The Netherlands.
We directed the new campaign by collaborating with Bilal Bachir and Mayke van Kruchten, both professional dancers that are well established in the Dutch theatre industry. Their body movements in contrast to the semi-flexible materials used in the shoot enabled us to translate the festival’s theme into eclectic imagery used for the campaign and identity. The outcome sparks connection and dialogue that empowers the festival’s urge to attract and educate its audience by questioning relevant societal themes.