Places I'd Love To Live In
Darya Shnykina
METHOW CABIN
Eggleston Farkas
Wintrop, Washington (USA)
SUSTAINABLE CABIN
Ups Peter 'Upe' Flueckiger
Crowell, Texas (USA)
ALPINE CABIN
Scott & Scott
Vancouver Island (Canada)
    This is a personal project, very much inspired by the CABINS Edition (Taschen)
