MAD, Home of creators
Amplifying the voice of Brussels’ prominent
fashion and design platform MAD by fully overhauling
their identity system.
Created in 2010 by the city of Brussels, MAD is a unique platform
that supports the creative development of local designers and stylists.
We worked closely with MAD’s core team to grasp
their intentions and values, then set out to create a visual strategy
that embraced them.
We developed a fresh colour scheme, proposed an
iconic system font and created a renewed, more intuitive website navigation.