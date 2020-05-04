The string shopping bag
Pavel Mishkin

"Use the string shopping bag" 
This illustration was made for +1 project.
"This is your check"
This illustration was made for Inc. Russia (the magazine about small businesses and startups). 
The article is about how to issue checks to your clients and how not to be fined.
"Shrovetide"
These illustrations were made for Esquire magazine. The article was about Shrovetide and pancake recipes.
"The real liar"
This illustration was made for music poster.
"The breakfast"
Just the breakfast and nothing more.
"Two friends"
The bagel with poppy seeds and homemade bread.
"In the forest"
The client: Russian bookstore "Labirint".
This Illustration was made for the collection of children's poems.
"The waiting in the arrival aria"
The plane landed, but people haven't gone out yet.
"The Paralympic Games"
These illustrations were made fro article about the fund that helps Paralympics.

