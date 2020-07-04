Portraits: actors
Alexandra Tkachenko
Some actors portraits done recently. Thanks for enjoying!
Cate Blanchett
Daniel Day Lewis
Jack Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence
Joaquin Phoenix
River Phoenix
Natalie Portman
Thank you!
