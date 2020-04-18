



With almost two decades under its belt, BITT is one of the most celebrated post-production companies in Argentina. Internationally, BITT has accomplished award winning productions with world class directors, agencies and brands alike.





In Hueso we believe in Modular Brands. ID's that grow and adapt with culture and technology. BITT's ID aims to live among modern interactive brands. We trust the new brand embodies the company's history and serves as a vessel for the future to come.





Our goal was to strip down all its legacy down to the essential, the mascot. As designers we look for simplicity and efficiency; losing the mascot's limbs and reworking the design was only natural. Every decision, down to the last pixel, needs to have a purpose. We wanted to build a solid canvas for the years to come.



