Waves Platform. Identity

In our visual language, we reflected important attributes for the industry: innovation, high technology and even some elements of a cyberpunk aesthetic. All the while, of course, we put an accent on lifestyle elements: after all, cryptocurrencies are slowly become a part of all of our lives. We thought that it was important to make the brand pleasant and psychologically comfortable for the widest possible target audience. Waves is a global product which will soon be integrated into every part of our lives, becoming the “lifeblood” of the new economy.